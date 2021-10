¿Barcelona y Sevilla se inundan?

What’s happening in our oceans? 🌊



📈 Since 1900 global mean sea level has risen faster than any preceding century in at least 3000 years.



🌡️ The global ocean has warmed faster over the past century than anytime since around 11,000 years ago.



➡️ https://t.co/uU8bb4inBB pic.twitter.com/LpJMjn1TpE