Pompeo expresa sus condolencias a primer ministro del Líbano por explosión en Beirut

"Hablé esta mañana [5 de agosto] con el primer ministro Hasan Diab, para expresarle mis más sentidas condolencias por la terrible explosión en Beirut", dijo el funcionario en Twitter.
Spoke this morning with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab to express my deepest condolences in the wake of the horrible explosion in Beirut. The U.S. stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people and remains committed to assist with the aftermath of this terrifying event.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 5, 2020
"EEUU expresa su solidaridad con el pueblo libanés y se mantiene comprometido a asistirlo tras este hecho aterrador", añadió.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)