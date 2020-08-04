Una potente explosión se produce en la zona del puerto de Beirut | Fotos, vídeos

Se precisa que la explosión fue precedida por un pequeño estallido.
BREAKING - Enormous explosion in #Beirut, #Lebanon. Unknown what the cause is so far.pic.twitter.com/NvTONHCQda— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 4, 2020
Footage from the @DailyStarLeb office in Beirut following a massive explosion(s) pic.twitter.com/MIIPypS0ZX— Faytuks News 🔴 (@Faytuks) August 4, 2020
Huge explosion in Beirut now. My office... pic.twitter.com/jx8wuKPXf5— Rebecca Collard (@rebeccacollard) August 4, 2020
Footage of the Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon a few minutes ago. Praying for the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/6Q3y6A6DxL— Fady Roumieh (@FadyRoumieh) August 4, 2020
A big explosion in the Lebanese capital #Beirut pic.twitter.com/FNIFtzPcdN— Mohammed Ghorab (@MGhorab3) August 4, 2020
Más información en breve.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)