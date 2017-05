OTAN: el ingreso de Montenegro consolidará la Alianza

🇲🇪 #NATO Accession Protocol has been ratified! Thanks to all allies and partners: 🇦🇱🇧🇪🇧🇬🇨🇦🇭🇷🇨🇿🇩🇰🇪🇪🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇷🇭🇺🇮🇸🇮🇹🇱🇻🇱🇹🇱🇺🇳🇱🇳🇴🇵🇱🇵🇹🇷🇴🇸🇰🇸🇮🇪🇸🇹🇷🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RZGzPnUNJ8