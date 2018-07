Así es el batido que engorda igual que tres hamburguesas Big Mac

Do you guys know how exciting it is to have Black Tap coming to Downtown Disney District?!! Just had these gorgeous Black Tap Crazy Shakes in Las Vegas today and am giddy that soon we’ll have them at Disneyland Resort!!! Get your stretchy pants ready, Black Tap is literally the best EVER!!! We’re ready for you Black Tap❤️❤️❤️ #blacktap #comingsoon #downtowndisney #downtowndistrict

