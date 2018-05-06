El ministro del Interior pakistaní sufre una herida de bala en un atentado (vídeo)

El agresor, de entre 20 y 22 años, le disparó al ministro en el hombro derecho mientras estaba sentado en su vehículo, confirmó el comisario distrital de policía Imran Kishwar.
La pistola del individuo, agregó, fue requisada en el acto.
Inmediatamente después del incidente, Iqbal fue trasladado al hospital y, según dijo su primo, no corre peligro.
Federal Minister Interior Ahsan Iqbal was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment. He will be immediately flown to Lahore on special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/yfWBQKawUu— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 6, 2018
El Gobierno de Punyab publicó en su cuenta de Twitter que el atacante fue detenido y se abrió una investigación.
As per the doctors at DHQ Narowal, the condition of @betterpakistan is out of danger.— Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) May 6, 2018
Nacido en 1959, Ahsan Ikbal asumió la cartera de Interior en agosto pasado.
También es secretario general del partido de centroderecha Liga Musulmana de Pakistán (PML-N) que controla 178 escaños en la Asamblea Nacional.
