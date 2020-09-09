Un incendio devora el mayor campo de refugiados en Grecia | Fotos, vídeos

El campo albergaba a 12.800 personas. El siniestro sucedió después de que trascendiera que 35 refugiados dieron positivo al coronavirus.
"El campo de Moria se incendió y sigue ardiendo, entre tanto gran parte de los refugiados y migrantes abandonaron el lugar (...) Algunas personas marchan hacia la ciudad. La policía ha acordonado la zona", comunicó el canal.
Los bomberos informaron que anoche el fuego comenzó simultáneamente en diez puntos del campo.
Daylight reveals the disaster. The fire continues to burn but much smaller and in few spots inside the camp.#Moria #Refugeesgr #Refugee #fire pic.twitter.com/uZ7CojWhnA— th.v (@th_voulgarakis) September 9, 2020
„It is the night that #Moria is burning to the ground,” says one friend. “I am standing in the flames and yet I cannot believe, what is happening in front of me.”— Franziska Grillmeier (@f_grillmeier) September 8, 2020
This video is filmed by him and sent just now. pic.twitter.com/qTEScei7SJ
جزيرة في اليونان— 24H (@H6A9Z) September 9, 2020
ليسبوس
اندلاع حريق هائل في موريا) مخيم للاجئين في جزيرة #Lesbos pic.twitter.com/hmdIUfr0dM
This is #Moria this morning. >13.000 #refugeesgr had to flee the camp and are now on the streets. pic.twitter.com/6E3C1xYU1v— Vera Magali Keller (@veramagalik) September 9, 2020
El canal señaló que los incendios empezaron al mismo tiempo a lo largo del perímetro y en las áreas boscosas aledañas, la situación se agravó debido al viento.
What #refugeesgr and NGOs were afraid of happened last night. #Moria burned down. pic.twitter.com/toa8HuBmF1— Vera Magali Keller (@veramagalik) September 9, 2020
Hell on earth tonight in Moria, everything is burning ... pic.twitter.com/EcRx6xvrIp— th.v (@th_voulgarakis) September 9, 2020
Many people were forced to leave their living places and spend the night on the street #Moria #Refugeesgr #fire #refugee pic.twitter.com/WhU1gxbEMW— th.v (@th_voulgarakis) September 9, 2020
El gobernador de la isla, Costas Matzuris, dijo a la cadena televisiva que los refugiados intentaron abandonar el campo para escapar del peligro que representaría el coronavirus.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)