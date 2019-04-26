La última película de los 'Vengadores' ya tiene sus primeras reacciones

A juzgar por la opinión de los que ya la han visto, la película final de la saga, iniciada hace 11 años, no ha defraudado a los fanáticos.
#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing.— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019
"Vengadores: Endgame es una película sorprendente, increíble. Nunca he visto nada como esto. Esta película es todo lo que quería que fuera y MUCHO más. Increíble".
#AvengersEndgame is the film of the year. If you thought you’d seen comics brought fully to the big screen already, prepare to reset your expectations AGAIN.#MCU #Avengers #Endgame #EndgamePremiereLA #EndgamePremiere— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 23, 2019
"Vengadores: Endgame es la película del año. Si creías que ya habías visto a los cómics llegar a la pantalla grande, prepárate para renovar tus expectativas OTRA VEZ".
Wow, what a ride. #AvengersEndgame truly feels like the end of an era. And it was done perfectly. I cried so hard, several times, and I cannot wait to see it again. #Endgame #AvengersEndgamepremiere #avengers— Mama's Geeky — Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) April 23, 2019
"Guau, qué viaje. Vengadores: Endgame realmente se siente como el fin de una era. Y se hizo perfectamente. Lloré tanto, varias veces, y no puedo esperar para volver a verla".
90% of the #AvengersEndgame footage that’s been officially released is from first the 15 minutes: Other than the actual surprises, the biggest surprise to me was how funny it is— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 23, 2019
"El 90% de los adelantos de Vengadores: Endgame que se han lanzado oficialmente son de los primeros 15 minutos: aparte de las sorpresas reales, la mayor sorpresa para mí fue lo graciosa que es".
You guys. This is it! Avengers: Endgame is entertainment from beginning to end. There were tears, laughter, cheering. A lot of cheering. I’m ready to watch it again. The payoff is 💯so plan your bathroom breaks accordingly. #avengersendgame— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) April 23, 2019
"Chicos, ¡esto es todo! Vengadores: Endgame es entretenimiento de principio a fin. Hubo lágrimas, risas, aplausos. Un montón de aplausos. Estoy lista para verla de nuevo. La recompensa es 100% así que planea tus idas al baño".
Te puede interesar: El Rey León, Star Wars y los Vengadores: las 10 películas más esperadas del 2019
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)