14:04 GMT +308 Junio 2018
    El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, premiado con el máximo galardón estatal de China

    Xi Jinping premia a Putin con el máximo galardón estatal de China

    El presidente chino, Xi Jinping, ha premiado a su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin, con el máximo galardón estatal de China, la Orden de la Amistad.

    ​​Más información, en breve

