Una entrevista 'falsa' de Ivanka Trump causa revuelo en las redes

La entrevista 'ensayada' de Ivanka no pasó desapercibida en Twitter, donde causó reacciones variadas.
"Estas personas no pueden permitirse el lujo de ser entrevistadas por periodistas reales. Sería un completo y absoluto desastre para ellos si lo hicieran", consideró @Martin_92886.
These people can't afford to be interviewed by real journalists. It would be a complete and utter disaster for them if they where.— MartínAbsentYourselfGOP (@Martin_92886) December 14, 2019
"Todo sobre los Trump es falso", criticó @hapkidogal.
Everything about the Trumps are fake.— Shar G (@hapkidogal) December 14, 2019
"¿Puedo resumir las preguntas? 'Parece que te sientes incómoda cuando alguien hace preguntas difíciles, ¿puedo hacerte algunas preguntas simples que son exageraciones, manipuladoras y nada más?' Así es como Ivanka 'trabaja'. Miedo de los hechos como su papá", tuiteó @Up4Yes.
Can I sum up the questions? “So it seems you’re uncomfortable when anyone asks hard questions may I ask you some no-brainers that are manipulative hype and nothing more?” That’s how #Ivanka “works”. #FearOfFacts like her daddy. #DohaForum #Saturday— TheLadyInRead (@Up4Yes) December 14, 2019
"Quizás ningún periodista estaba interesado en entrevistarla. En mi opinión, ella es irrelevante", ironizó @ACrazyWoman.
Maybe no journalists were interested in interviewing her. IMO she’s irrelevant. @IvankaTrump— kate (@ACrazyWoman) December 14, 2019
"Responder preguntas difíciles no es algo en lo que ella sobresalga", afirmó @TroyCarline.
Answering tough questions is not something that she excels at.— Troy Carline -HUMAN SCUM (@TroyCarline) December 14, 2019
