Récords de calor en Paraguay son alarmantes: la sequía más grande en 50 años

NEW all time heat record broken in Paraguay 🇵🇾



+ 45.5 °C was recorded in Pozo Hondo on 26 September 2020.



This beats the old record from 2009 and demolished the previous September month record of 43.8 ° C (by nearly 2 whole degrees).



h/t @EKMeteo pic.twitter.com/ILH8fRLARu