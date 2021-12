Hallan en China un legendario mausoleo de un "emperador confucionista ejemplar"

A tomb unearthed in NW China's Shaanxi has been confirmed as that of Emperor Wen of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD). With a length of 72 meters and a depth of 30 meters, the tomb is surrounded by some 110 pits. In eight of the pits, over 1,500 cultural artifacts were discovered. pic.twitter.com/ALPxZPN8Kz