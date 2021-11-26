Ambientalistas bloquean almacenes de Amazon en Europa en plenas rebajas del Black Friday
Why do we disrupt the public as well as government and big business?— Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) November 26, 2021
Yes it gets attention, but there's more to it than that.
If everyone understood the mass death, destruction & chaos coming down the tracks, millions would be on the streets demanding action, and getting it.🧵 pic.twitter.com/rk6f7ucqB0
#BlackFriday #ExtinctionRebellion have blocked 15 @amazon distribution centres 🇬🇧🇳🇱🇩🇪— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) November 26, 2021
🔥Amazon emits more carbon than Denmark & their carbon emissions grew 19% in 2020
🔥Amazon help @Shell @exxonmobil @bp_plc drill for oil via Amazon Web Services
donate🙏https://t.co/hp1I4vtBcQ pic.twitter.com/GgMZmk6OOn
.@Amazon carbon emissions totalled 60 million metric tonnes of CO2 in 2020 - more than Denmark - and 37% higher than in 2018. Emissions need to decrease to stand a chance of a habitable world. #MakeAmazonPay #AmazonCrime #BlackFriday #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/tr9XBlUzQR— Extinction Rebellion Midlands (@MidlandsXR) November 26, 2021
15 distributie centra onbereikbaar, in NL, DE, en VK. @Amazon faciliteert #klimaatcrisis.— Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) November 26, 2021
Amazon werft actief nieuwe klanten fossiele industrie (@Shell, @BP_plc, @ExxonMobil) voor AWS, door sponsoren van olie- en gasconferenties.
Sluit je aan of doneer! #greenFriday pic.twitter.com/q2QEugw618