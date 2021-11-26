Se ha registrado correctamente
Mundo
Los puntos clave de la mañanera de AMLO | minuto a minuto
Estilo de vida
Ambientalistas bloquean almacenes de Amazon en Europa en plenas rebajas del Black Friday
LONDRES (Sputnik) — Activistas medioambientales se proponen convertir el Black Friday de 2021 en 'día negro' para el gigante del comercio electrónico Amazon... 26.11.2021, Sputnik Mundo
europa
estilo de vida
amazon
black friday
"Extinction Rebellion ha bloqueado un total de 15 centros de distribución de Amazon en el Reino Unido, Alemania y Países Bajos", anunció el movimiento ecologista.El número incluye 13 almacenes de Amazon en territorio británico que, según las estimaciones, procesan más del 50% de los pedidos durante el festival de compras en línea.Los activistas alegan que "el Black Friday explota al planeta y a las personas" y planean mantener su protesta "durante 48 horas como mínimo".
europa, amazon, black friday

12:59 GMT 26.11.2021
LONDRES (Sputnik) — Activistas medioambientales se proponen convertir el Black Friday de 2021 en 'día negro' para el gigante del comercio electrónico Amazon, cuyos almacenes han bloqueado en al menos tres países europeos.
"Extinction Rebellion ha bloqueado un total de 15 centros de distribución de Amazon en el Reino Unido, Alemania y Países Bajos", anunció el movimiento ecologista.
El número incluye 13 almacenes de Amazon en territorio británico que, según las estimaciones, procesan más del 50% de los pedidos durante el festival de compras en línea.
Los activistas alegan que "el Black Friday explota al planeta y a las personas" y planean mantener su protesta "durante 48 horas como mínimo".
