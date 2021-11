Smart 4000, el futuro de los buques de guerra

Navantia at the FEINDEF-2021, presented the concept of frigate SMART 4000.



Displacement- 4000 tons

Speed- 25 knots

Crew - 70 people

armament- 76mm gun mount

A multifunctional universal UVP for 64 cells and unmanned systems for aviation, surface and underwater use. pic.twitter.com/HF44qZlr99