Estados Unidos otorga el estatus de protección temporal a los nacionales de Haití

© AFP 2021 / Luis Robayo Haitian migrants wait at the immigrations office in Cali, Colombia on August 10, 2016. A group of 137 Haitian migrants -comprised of 97 men, 30 women and ten children- coming from Brazil and Ecuador, voluntarily went to the immigration office in Cali seeking to resolve their legal situation, avoid deportation, and so, continue their way to Panama and the United States.