Europol desmantela una red que traía obreros de Moldavia para explotarlos en Francia

Exploitation on the construction site: 38 arrested in 🇫🇷 🇷🇴 🇲🇩 for abusing migrant workers. 51 locations searched resulting in seizure of 19 vehicles, 2 jet skis and €100 000 in cash. A total of 11 bank accounts were also frozen.



