Luis Suárez anuncia que su familia se agranda desde la cancha

FELIZ por ser parte de la HISTORIA

HAPPY to be part of Uruguay's history accomplishing 💯 games!!!!! HAPPY to achieve the final 16 stage again 👏👏👏 and even more HAPPY to share that we'll have our third child 😍😍😍THANK YOU ALL for the support specially to my loved ones 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/GTpjxR9NkH