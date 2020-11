LG patenta un portátil con la pantalla y el teclado enrollables | Fotos

📣LG filed Patent for a

🔴 Rollable Laptop💻 which has -

💻 Rollable Display

( Ex - you can use 13.3" screen to 17" screen anytime by just rolling it )



⌨️ Rollable Keyboard

🤳 Rollable webcam



All of this Display ,Keyboard & webcam on a single stick🌟



