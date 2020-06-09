Conoce los 'smartphones' Android más potentes del mundo

En el primer puesto del nuevo ranking de mayo de 2020 está el smartphone Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 8+256 GB que recibió la mayor puntuación en el test del portal.
@AnTuTuLabs Report: Global Top 10 Best Performing Flagship Phones, May 2020— AnTuTu Labs (@AnTuTuLabs) June 5, 2020
What are the best flagship Android phones on the market right now?
Check out our most updated May ranking as measured by the average Antutu score.
Read more: https://t.co/iYIKYe1yHP pic.twitter.com/RjtFYOI5Kv
Entre los cinco modelos más potentes están también el Redmi K30, OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 y el Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
Luego vienen el Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Asus ROG Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Realme X2 Pro y el Galaxy S20 5G.
