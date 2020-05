El coloso marino de Siemens Gamesa: palas como campos de fútbol y electricidad para 18.000 hogares

Offshore at its strongest! Featuring a capacity of up to 15 MW with Power Boost and a 39,000 m2 swept area, the new generation of our Direct Drive platform has an AEP increase of more than 25% compared to its predecessor. Introducing our new SG 14-222 DD: https://t.co/rjijCJaEat pic.twitter.com/RRb0TU9UH5