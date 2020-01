Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 obtendrá una plataforma 'vieja'

Exclusive for @mysmartprice: Samsung's new Galaxy Fold clamshell phone, the SM-F700F will feature Snadragon 855, NOT 865. It will also have a 10MP front camera. Galaxy A51, A71, S20 4G, S20+ 4G Production has also started in India. #Samsung

