¿Qué hay de raro en todas estas personas? La respuesta te dará escalofríos (fotos)

¿No te parecen un poco extraños?
#thispersondoesnotexist keep em crossed, noone will notice I’m a machine right? pic.twitter.com/orMsBMWQ4a— SJ Azar (@sjgeek) February 15, 2019
Hi I'm Skylar from Affluence Hill, Massachusetts. I love lacrosse, Fortnite, and the N-word. pic.twitter.com/8igLA92y04— Antifa Battle Angel 🔙🔛🔝 (@AdjectiveNouns) February 15, 2019
#Tekoäly luo kasvokuvia ihmisistä, joita ei ole olemassa #thispersondoesnotexist-palvelussa.https://t.co/eexHhuSeir #AI #fakepeople pic.twitter.com/fHREia3Yez— Ville Henttonen 🌍 Experience AI (@villehenttonen) February 14, 2019
frightened yet? works well for user profile lorem ipsums #thispersondoesnotexist @ProductHunt https://t.co/lQCHMTmY4P pic.twitter.com/W2NfDBZLgp— Monica S. Flores 🌈🌺🌿🌞🎵🦋🌎🇺🇸 (@monicasflores) February 14, 2019
👤Every time you refresh the #ThisPersonDoesNotExist webpage, #AI and #ML magic potions (ahem… generative adversarial networks #GAN) cook up a brand new human face that does not exist. We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore 🤖https://t.co/MwpER7vcec pic.twitter.com/cttOclvLYR— Salvatore Coppola-Finegan (@sjmcoppola) February 15, 2019
I generated @realmichaelpena 's non-existing older brother https://t.co/h6R0owSwMd:#thispersondoesnotexist pic.twitter.com/zjQqT9GsXs— Joachim Crombez (@joachimcrombez) February 15, 2019
Si tienes dudas, aquí te damos la respuesta, y es bastante inquietante. El hecho es que ninguna de estas personas existe ni existió.
This might become my new social media profile pic— ALL ELITE Pickle Rick 🍺🐜🌩💀🌹 (@SuperRick213) February 15, 2019
From https://t.co/6wcayPVRIg#thispersondoesnotexist pic.twitter.com/CW1qEfVj5I
En realidad, han sido generadas por una inteligencia artificial. El proyecto 'This Person Doesn't Exist' (esta persona no existe), lanzado en febrero por el ingeniero de Uber Phillip Wang, utiliza redes neuronales antagónicas (GAN, por sus siglas en inglés) para generar rostros increíblemente realistas.
The following picture is not of a real person. This new website generates images using generative adversarial networks to render faces of people who do not exist. #thispersondoesnotexist https://t.co/SGDOVwL5fA pic.twitter.com/sZOYoVfWNa— Everipedia (@Everipedia) February 15, 2019
En su trabajo, el programador utilizó el código StyleGAN, desarrollado y compartido por la empresa Nvidia. El algoritmo tiene en cuenta la edad, el color de la piel, la forma de la cara, la iluminación y otras características.
Dit is Maaike. Maaike heeft haar huis ingericht met zeilaccessoires, ondanks dat ze nog nooit een kano van binnen heeft gezien #thispersondoesnotexist pic.twitter.com/4u5obH2kVb— Annelies Botjes (@MangoHier) February 15, 2019
"Las caras son más fáciles de entender para nuestra cognición, así que decidí poner este modelo específico preentrenado. Cada vez que se actualice el sitio, la red generará una nueva imagen facial desde cero a partir de un vector de 512 dimensiones", explicó Wang en una publicación en Facebook.
La enigmática web contiene una cantidad infinita de retratos artificiales, y cada vez que la recargamos, aparece una foto diferente.
