Los cinco famosos que han sido asesinados por sus fans

Actress Rebecca Schaeffer was #BornOnThisDay, Nov. 6, 1967. Known for her role of "Patti" in the TV comedy My Sister Sam (1986-'88). Murdered (gunshot) in 1989 (age 21) by an obsessed fan, mentally ill, who had been stalking her. #RIP #GoneTooSoon #GoneButNeverForgotten #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/bvU343rM0q