Las redes sociales enloquecen por el divorcio de Colin Firth

"Colin y Livia Firth se han separado. Mantienen una estrecha amistad y permanecen unidos por el amor que sienten por sus hijos", se informa en un comunicado emitido por los representantes de la pareja.
El periodista le envió a Firth un correo electrónico en el que describía su relación con Livia y le adjuntó una foto comprometedora. Además, amenazó a Giuggioli en llamadas telefónicas. La pareja tuvo que hacer la denuncia ante la Policía.
A pesar de los juicios públicos, la pareja decidió darle una segunda oportunidad al matrimonio, pero aparentemente fracasó. "Piden amablemente privacidad y no habrá más comentarios", concluye el comunicado.
Whilst a marriage breakdown is rarely to be celebrated, this news might surely set hearts a fluttering. #ColinFirth— Julie Roberts (@JulieRo09974891) December 14, 2019
#ColinFirth: is single again— ☃🎄Lalwendë of Midgard ⎊४۞ (@MyLalwende) December 14, 2019
Women all over the world: pic.twitter.com/86qOG4qGLQ
My mood since I knew that Colin is single. 🤭❣️#ColinFirth pic.twitter.com/mlpTSQFgh7— Ceci Firth🍾 (@CeciLedesma10) December 14, 2019
Al conocerse la noticia, las redes sociales explotaron. La mayoría de las usuarias saludaron el divorcio de Colin Firth, tras expresar que está de regreso al mercado matrimonial. Las mujeres le ofrecieron citas y matrimonios, así como un enorme apoyo. Algunos internautas le demostraron su respaldo y le desearon poder superar las dificultades.
To all the single ladies Mr Darcy (my crush) is back on the market. #ColinFirth pic.twitter.com/oB8IAurQmI— Mary Lovinsky (@LovinskyMary) December 14, 2019
Le fan quando scoprono che #ColinFirth è di nuovo sul mercato pic.twitter.com/cwTvf3qUMQ— SingerDany89 ⍟ (@SDany89) December 14, 2019
#ColinFirth is SINGLE!! pic.twitter.com/HstsWM3K9j— Erin (@D23divinity) December 14, 2019
Wow, Colin Firth's wife cheated on him and now they are getting divorced. How dumb is she to step out on Mr. Darcy? She had it all. #ColinFirth— Future Dr. Quowena (@quowena) December 14, 2019
can we talk about Colin Firth and his separation? he seems to be the purest and kindest human on the planet ... so i wish we could stop saying that "he's back on the market" and instead, send him so much love and strength during christmas time.— 𝒜𝓅𝓇𝒾𝒸ℴ𝓉 🤍 (@celestialxvoid) December 14, 2019
thank you #colinfirth
#ColinFirth 😣 I just hope is for the best! pic.twitter.com/5Qfy59tFzi— MarutaSan_KHJ (@MarutaSan_KHJ) December 14, 2019
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)