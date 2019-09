¿Por qué un símbolo ancestral judío es la alegoría de la paz?

Today is the day of peace, Symbol Pigeon carrying leaflets, USA declared as Holiday,IRONY of FATE ,Viatnom,Doclom, HONKHONG,South andNorth Korea, Make it WAR and PEACE,All powerful NATION manipulate the DAY for NAME SAKE Famous Quate WORLD as STAGE PEOPLE are mere Actors UPON!? pic.twitter.com/wPo4lAc3gQ