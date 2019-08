Una latina gana el concurso de 'doodles' de Google

On the left, Arantza Peña Popo’s winning @GoogleDoodles.

It’s her and her mother, inspired by the photo on the right.



Out of 222,000 student entries, Arantza won the $30,000 scholarship. Her Georgia high school will get $50,000 in new technology.

It's also the new Doodle.