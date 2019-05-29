Un hombre se prende fuego cerca de la Casa Blanca en EEUU (vídeos)

@FoxNews Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4IS37Rndme— Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) May 29, 2019
— EHA News (@eha_news) May 29, 2019
“I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement," a spokesman for the Washington Fire Department said pic.twitter.com/IC5RNgycMf
El Servicio Secreto destacó que el sujeto estaba recibiendo tratamiento médico sin ofrecer más información sobre su condición o el motivo.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019
