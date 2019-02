Estas son las increíbles imágenes bajo el agua de un portaviones que se hundió hace 76 años (fotos)

View this post on Instagram

USS Hornet (CV-8) welder’s workshop on the starboard side of the ship… A peek into the interior of Hornet where the hull plating is missing… Would you rather see a lot of photos in one post or a few different posts sent one after another? This one seemed to deserve its own… Check out the the R/V Petrel facebook page for the latest Hornet photos… #rvpetrel #marine #ocean #picoftheday #searesearch #researchvessel #rov #auv #shipwreck #offshore #marinetechnology #autonomousvehicle #autonomous #robot #underwaterrobot #marineoperations #robotics #teampetrel #shiplife #paulallen #vulcan #usshornet #usshornetcv8 #cv8 #wwii #wwiihistory

