Denis Mukwege y Nadia Murad ganan el Premio Nobel de la Paz 2018

"El Comité noruego del Premio Nobel decidió otorgar el Premio Nobel de la Paz 2018 a Denis Mukwege y Nadia Murad por sus esfuerzos para poner fin al uso de la violencia sexual como arma de guerra", dice el comunicado.
Más información en breve.
