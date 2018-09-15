La modelo y boxeadora que revoluciona Instagram a golpe de 'like' (fotos, video)

La chica era modelo de ropa de baño y ahora luchará por su primer título en octubre. Se hizo popular como modelo y, de hecho, acabó llevándose el título de Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australian en 2012 y de Miss Traje de Baño en 2014.
Just another pic of me sweating balls at the gym, cos that’s my life now and drinking a gazillion litres of water a day is about as exciting as it gets 😆 @thebigbottleco #trainingcamp #miamiheat #boxinggirl #fightlife #trainlikeanangel #thesweatlife #stayhydrated #fightlikeagirl #thebigbottleco #5thstgym #nodaysoff
La australiana, de 33 años, ha decidido ganarse el pan no gracias a su forma física, sino a sus puños. Sin ir más lejos, en febrero de 2018 logró su primer KO en primera ronda.
La boxeadora Samantha Salazar se interpone ahora en su camino de ganar el título más importante del boxeo femenino de todo el continente americano. Se enfrentará a ella el 6 de octubre en Florida (EEUU).
Mathie sabe que deberá tener cuidado con Salazar, aunque ha asegurado que ha analizado a su contrincante, de 33 años, sobre el cuadrilátero. "Es una decente luchadora, pero sé cuáles son sus puntos débiles y voy a intentar aprovecharlos", señaló.
Day 1 back in the gym testing the knee out today after 5 days off from injury… and I wanna be ecstatically happy to be back except for the realisation of how much fitness one can lose in 5 days off 😳😫 But I do love a challenge and that’s exactly what this weeks gonna be 🥊💪🏽 📸 Snapped by @fabfernandez #mondaymotivation #riseandgrind #backinthegame #boxinggirl #fightlikeagirl #trainhardfighteasy #everlast #boxinglife #beastmode #femalefighter #gettinit #nevergiveup
