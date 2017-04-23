Registrarse
23 Abril 2017
    Participantes del Miss URSS 2017

    El concurso de belleza Miss URSS 2017 es celebrado… ¿en el Reino Unido? (fotos, vídeo)

    © YouTube/ Screenshot/Miss USSR UK
    Sociedad
    0 16240

    El Miss URSS es un certamen internacional para celebrar la herencia cultural y la belleza de mujeres originarias de todos los países de la ex Unión Soviética y que viven, actualmente, en Inglaterra.

    Eight beauties will battle it in the final to be crowned the winner of Miss USSR UK 2017 // thesun.co.uk/living/3339474/miss-ussr-uk-meet-the-brainboxes-and-businesswomen-living-in-the-uk // Hailing from Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Russia, they are among the contestants vying for the crown in the annual competition, which celebrates the most gorgeous girls who have settled in the UK from Eastern Europe. Since the break-up of the Soviet Union and the arrival of the first mega-rich oligarchs a decade ago, there are now said to be around 400,000 Russians living in London. And there are more than 800,000 Polish-born UK residents too — a jump of almost 750,000 in a decade. Hundreds entered the contest, which is in its fifth year, and now just a handful remain. Each will be judged on their beauty, talents and cultural heritage at the pageant at London’s Troxy concert hall on Saturday, April 22 2017. #missussruk2017 #missussruk

    Публикация от Oscar Bo (@oscarwhitecloud) Апр 16 2017 в 9:24 PDT

    A los 23 años de edad, la representante de Rusia, Anastasia Boil, fue la gran vencedora del Miss URSS 2017.

    Además de su exuberante belleza, la joven posee también mucha inteligencia. Boil es campeona de ajedrez y habla cuatro idiomas: inglés, italiano, español, así como su lengua materna, el ruso.

    "Ganar el concurso es increíble, es una gran conquista para mí. Es muy importante para mi carrera de modelo iniciarla así en una competición internacional", declaró Boil luego de recibir el título de Miss URSS 2017.

    I'm so excited!

    Публикация от 🇬🇧Anastasia Boil 🇷🇺 (@anastasia.stussy) Апр 22 2017 в 2:51 PDT

    I prefer to stay at home 🏡 Photographer📸:@shapovalov_m#studying#lovemyself#мяу#photographer#

    Публикация от 🇬🇧Anastasia Boil 🇷🇺 (@anastasia.stussy) Фев 3 2017 в 12:40 PST

    La final de la quinta edición del certamen de belleza, llevada a cabo el 22 de abril de 2017 en la capital inglesa, contó con la participación de diversas celebridades de Europa Oriental.

    Etiquetas:
    reinado de belleza, concurso de belleza, Unión Soviética, Reino Unido
