Un hipopótamo nacido prematuramente conmociona a los internautas

La cuenta oficial del zoo señala que Fiona nació seis semanas antes de lo previsto, de manera que necesita un tratamiento especial. Los veterinarios vigilan sus evoluciones día y noche.
Encouraging news from hippo headquarters this morning. Fiona was active during the night and consumed a good amount of formula on her own! This video, taken by her animal care staff during the overnight shift, shows Fiona's first steps! Keep the positive vibes coming! #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare #hippo
The premature baby hippo is getting stronger thanks, in part, to nutrients she’s receiving from her mother’s milk. Because Bibi was conditioned to lean in and remain still for weekly ultrasounds throughout her pregnancy, she is comfortable walking into a chute and allowing milk to be collected. The calf’s care team, which includes vets, nursery and animal staff, give her mom’s milk first and supplement with formula prepared by the Zoo’s nutritionist. Some of Bibi’s milk will be saved, analyzed and added to the Smithsonian’s Milk Repository. Milk nutrient content changes over time. “Since we are able to get daily samples of Bibi’s millk, we have a rare opportunity to learn more about specific changes in this species,” said Zoo nutritionist Barbara Henry. #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati #closeenoughtocare #hippo
La cría de hipopótamo está siendo sometida a numerosos procedimientos médicos. Por ejemplo, para hacer que respire de manera normal, los cuidadores colocan sobre su pecho a la pequeña cría.
Baby hippo got lots of sound sleep last night and was doing well in the pool this morning. Her care team has been supporting her with pool noodles in the water to help with balance. She was able to stand without the noodles, holding her own weight, and even dipped her face under water and blew bubbles. The six-week premature calf is still struggling with bottle feeding but has started to suckle a bit. See new video at cincinnatizoo.org. #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati #closeenoughtocare #hippo
Fiona remains in stable condition today. To regulate her oxygen intake and minimize the dive reflex, caregivers position her chest to chest so she can feel normal breathing. Her premature lungs absorb CO2 when she holds her breath (dive reflex) and cause oxygen levels to dip. #closeenoughtocare #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati #hippo
El estado de salud de Fiona va mejorando paulatinamente y ha comenzado a comer más. Pesa ahora unos 16 kilógramos y ya está aprendiendo a caminar.
Baby Fiona has a little more energy this morning and has shown some suckling response. Her care team received a package from the preemie team at Cincinnati Children's Hospital that included signed superhero capes, a pre-filled baby book, a stuffed hippo, a beautiful note and much more. Thank you! Many of you have asked what you can do to help. We ask that you consider making a donation to help with the cost of 24-hour-a-day critical care. Visit the link in bio to donate. #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #hippo #closeenoughtocare
The four-day-old hippo that was born six weeks early is making progress toward standing. She has gained almost four pounds since birth but is still about twenty pounds under the low end of a normal birth weight for a Nile hippo. Nursery and animal care staff are with the calf 24 hours a day providing warmth, nourishment and opportunities to exercise. They are making sure she gets plenty of rest and packing awake time with activities that will stimulate muscles and build strength. She is starting to support her weight for a few seconds at a time. See the full video at cincinnatizoo.org (link in bio) #hippo #closeenoughtocare #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo
Los suscriptores de la cuenta del zoo de Cincinnati siguen de cerca las evoluciones de la entrañable criatura.
"Mientras sepa que Fiona está bien, el mundo también estará bien", escribió uno de los usuarios en los comentarios de las fotos.
Busca en Instagram a SputnikMundo y descubre Rusia y el mundo gracias al poder cautivador de la imagen. ¡Contamos contigo!
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)