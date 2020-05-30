Ni el toque de queda ni la Guardia Nacional logran detener las protestas en Minneapolis | Vídeos

Las manifestaciones, que se han transformado en algunos sectores en saqueo, continúan por cuarta noche consecutiva. En Twitter se han publicado las imágenes de vehículos en llamas y tiendas destrozadas.
I AM PLEADING WITH YOU. LAKE AND PARK. GAS STATION WILL BLOW. THERE ARE FAMILY HOMES BEHIND IT. pic.twitter.com/x6XomKGf8h— Keaon Dousti کیان (@KeaonDousti) May 30, 2020
#protestors in #Atlanta gathering outside of a #target #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/omZGw4rTyu— youtube.com/camerongrey 🔊🛸👽🖤🌊 (@camerongrey) May 30, 2020
Car fires are spreading to buildings nearby at Park and Lake. Big crowd dodging speeding cars on Lake Street. No signs of police, National Guard, State Patrol or firefighters. pic.twitter.com/rL15aoehcK— Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) May 30, 2020
Las protestas no solo han tomado las calles de la ciudad donde falleció el afroamericano de 46 años, en distintos estados las personas han salido a manifestar su indignación por esta muerte y por la violencia policial contra la comunidad afrodescendiente.
Se han reportado marchas en Oakland, Dallas, Washington y Nueva York. Incluso en Georgia se ha decretado estado de emergencia local debido a las manifestaciones.
The protest in Oakland against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police escalates as police officials intervene.— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 30, 2020
#Dallas protests looking #peaceful and organized. #georgefloyd #minneapolis #justiceforgeorgefloyd— youtube.com/camerongrey 🔊🛸👽🖤🌊 (@camerongrey) May 30, 2020
This looks like Washington DC antifa. Planned and paid for. Nothing is organic about these nationwide protests. Antifa and hired goons get things started to give urban blacks the confidence to start rioting/looting. pic.twitter.com/aX48qxer7D— Roosh (@rooshv) May 30, 2020
USA🔴🇺🇸| #NewYork Momentos en que manifestantes destruyen una camioneta del NYPD pic.twitter.com/WxuxAWAKCp— El Pueblo Informa (@_PuebloInforma) May 30, 2020
