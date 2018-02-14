El FBI comenta el tiroteo cerca de la sede de la Agencia Nacional de Seguridad (fotos, vídeo)

"Creemos que no hay indicios de que (el tiroteo) tenga nexos con el terrorismo", dijo Johnson.
Agregó que tres personas se encuentran detenidas sospechosas de tener conexión con el tiroteo en las afueras de la sede de la NSA del estado de Maryland.
"Tenemos tres personas bajo custodia y están bajo custodia de la NSA en este momento", aseguró Johnson a los periodistas.
Al menos tres personas habrían resultado heridas.
Más información aquí: Reportan un tiroteo frente a la sede de la Agencia de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU (foto)
Posteriormente, la NSA aseguró que no estaba en riesgo la seguridad de su sede, según indicó la radio WTOP.
"Preliminarily, it looks like the gunfire was directed at the vehicle, but we are working through that right now," officials say of incident outside NSA headquarters https://t.co/ASrsiRXf0u pic.twitter.com/YV28OlbDax— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018
NSA shooting, SUV contents pic.twitter.com/0V3K4Uvo4c— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 14, 2018
#Chopper4 showing bullet holes through windshield of SUV after it crashes into NSA campus entrance, at least one person in custody, possibly another shot, turn on @nbcwashington for updates #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/sNtCaJjIPR— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) February 14, 2018
