Informan de una explosión en el oleoducto que surte al puerto libio de Sidrá

#Breaking: #LNA sources accuse islamist militants from ‘the #Benghazi Defense Brigades’ of blast targeting the main pipeline linking the Sidrah terminal and #oil fields belonging to al-Waha company. The attack took place about 30km northwest of Maradah. #Libya pic.twitter.com/DjDqj0qQHk— The Libya Times (@thelibyatimes) 26 декабря 2017 г.
Según el medio, no se descarta que de trate de un acto terrorista.
El oleoducto pertenece a la compañía petrolera Al-Waha
Todavía se desconoce si hay víctimas.
