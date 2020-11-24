La vacuna Sputnik V muestra una eficacia de más del 95% en el segundo análisis intermedio

Además, los ensayos de la vacuna rusa siguen sin detectar efectos adversos.
BREAKING: Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the #SputnikV vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95%— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 24, 2020
42 days after the first dose.
Read More: https://t.co/qfCZ9FG8WH
The interim research data will be published by the Gamaleya Center team in one of the leading international peer-reviewed medical journals. #SputnikV #CovidVaccine— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 24, 2020
Más información en breve.
