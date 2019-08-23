Zarpa el primer reactor nuclear flotante de Rusia (vídeo)

Плавучая российская атомная теплоэлектростанция проекта 20870 Академик Ломоносов— Прогрессивная Россия (@russia_progress) 21 de agosto de 2019
Мощность: 30-70 Мвт
Тепловая энергия: 50-145 Гкал/ч
Пресная вода: 40-240 тысяч кубометров
Тип реактора: 2хКЛТ-40С (32Мвт)
Срок службы: 35-40 лет
Перезагрузка реактора: каждые 3-4 года pic.twitter.com/fgyVec7qnV
El reactor flotante partió rumbo al puerto en Pevek, que será su destino permanente, tras una ceremonia solemne en la que se interpretó el himno de Rusia y tuvo lugar la izada de la bandera nacional a bordo de este buque de cuatro pisos, pintado en tricolor.
On this momentous day for Rosatom and the Chukotka region, the world’s only floating power unit Akademik Lomonosov has now set sail for its final destination of Pevek, Chukotka, in Russia’s Far East, where it will provide stable, clean energy to local residents and industry. pic.twitter.com/n4DRMWLaSA— Rosatom Global (@RosatomGlobal) August 23, 2019