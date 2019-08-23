Widgets Magazine
    La primera central nuclear flotante de Rusia

    Zarpa el primer reactor nuclear flotante de Rusia (vídeo)

    © Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
    Rusia
    MÚRMANSK, RUSIA (Sputnik) — El primer reactor nuclear flotante de Rusia Akademik Lomonosov zarpó del puerto de Múrmansk, en el noroeste del país, a la península de Chukotka, en Extremo Oriente, informó un corresponsal de Sputnik.

    ​El reactor flotante partió rumbo al puerto en Pevek, que será su destino permanente, tras una ceremonia solemne en la que se interpretó el himno de Rusia y tuvo lugar la izada de la bandera nacional a bordo de este buque de cuatro pisos, pintado en tricolor.

    reactor nuclear, Múrmansk, energía nuclear, ciencia, Rusia
