Trump informa al Congreso del retiro oficial de EEUU de la OMS

"El Congreso recibió la notificación de que el presidente (…) retiró oficialmente a EEUU de la OMS en el medio de la pandemia" de COVID-19 expresó el legislador en Twitter.
Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020
To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)