El argentino Grossi lidera la primera vuelta de votación por el puesto de jefe del OIEA

"Tras las elecciones en la Junta de Gobernadores del OIEA el 28 de octubre el rumano [Cornel] Feruta recibió 14 votos, por el argentino Grossi votaron 20" miembros, anunció en su cuenta de Twitter el representante permanente de Rusia ante organizaciones en Viena, Mijaíl Uliánov.
After balloting in #IAEA Board of Governors today C. Feruta(Romania)got 14votes. 20 Governors voted in favor of R.Grossi(Argentina). For victory one of them needs to get 2/3 majority in the Board in the course of 2 remaining ballotings or elections will restart from scratch. pic.twitter.com/QifBLQFIb8— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) October 28, 2019
