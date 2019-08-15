Trump llama a China a trabajar humanamente con Hong Kong antes de un acuerdo comercial

"China quiere lograr un acuerdo. Dejemos que primero trabajen humanamente con Hong Kong", expresó el mandatario.
..deferral to December. It actually helps China more than us, but will be reciprocated. Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019
El presidente dijo además que posponer hasta diciembre la aplicación de nuevas tarifas a productos chinos puede ser beneficioso para ese país, pero advirtió que EEUU "debe ser correspondido".
El presidente de EEUU se ofrecióa mantener una reunión con su par chino Xi Jinping para resolver la situación en Hong Kong.
"Conozco al presidente chino muy bien. Es un gran líder que tiene el respeto de su gente. Es además un buen hombre en un "negocio duro". No tengo ninguna duda de que si quiere resolver rápida y humanamente el problema en Hong Kong, puede hacerlo. ¿Reunión personal?", escribió el presidente estadounidense en Twitter.
I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)