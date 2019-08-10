Trump: Kim quiere negociar cuando terminan las maniobras de EEUU y Corea del Sur

"Kim Jong-un afirmó de manera muy amable, en la carta que me envió, que le gustaría reunirse y comenzar las negociaciones cuando terminen las maniobras conjuntas de EEUU y Corea del Sur", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019
