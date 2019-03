La Unión Europea incluye a 10 terceros países en la lista negra de paraísos fiscales

.@EUCouncil decides to add 10 countries to its revised #EUlist of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions:

Aruba 🇦🇼

Barbados 🇧🇧

Belize 🇧🇿

Bermuda 🇧🇲

Dominica 🇩🇲

Fiji 🇫🇯

Marshall Islands 🇲🇭

Oman 🇴🇲

UAE 🇦🇪

Vanuatu 🇻🇺



Press release: https://t.co/94OGKmmJ8l