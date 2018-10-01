Irán lanza una represalia contra inspiradores del atentado de Ahvaz en Siria (fotos, vídeo)

Según este medio, la represalia provocó un gran número de muertos y heridos.
De 25 a 28 personas perdieron la vida, según diversos medios iraníes, y de 60 a 68 resultaron heridas después de que varios hombres armados abrieran fuego contra una multitud que presenciaba por la mañana del 22 de septiembre un desfile militar en la ciudad de Ahvaz, al suroeste de Irán.
Tres atacantes fueron abatidos en el acto, los demás fallecieron en el hospital.
En un principio, el atentado fue reclamado por Al Ahvaziya, un grupo de resistencia local supuestamente vinculado con Arabia Saudí, pero más tarde los medios que monitorean los sitios web yihadistas publicaron que del ataque se responsabilizó el autodenominado Estado Islámico, o Daesh, organización terrorista proscrita en Rusia y otros países.
El presidente de Irán, Hasán Rohani, responsabilizó a EEUU y sus títeres regionales del ataque.
