Erdogan anuncia el hallazgo de gran yacimiento de gas natural en el mar Negro

"Nuestro buque Fatih descubrió el yacimiento más importante en el mar Negro, su volumen alcanza unos 320.000 millones de metros cúbicos", dijo el mandatario en una alocución televisada.
President Erdogan:— Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) August 21, 2020
“Turkey has discovered natural gas reserves in the Black Sea. 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas was discovered in the first field. Research is underway. The reserve will be at the service of the nation in 2023.”pic.twitter.com/QRHg8HkGkA
EN BÜYÜK DOĞALGAZ KEŞFİ— NTV (@ntv) August 21, 2020
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: "Hedefimiz, 2023 yılında Karadeniz gazını milletimizin kullanımına sunmaktır''https://t.co/9Rvty58SJR pic.twitter.com/7vvMUvkN9p
Más información en breve.
