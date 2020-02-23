Un sismo de magnitud 5,7 se registra en la frontera turco-iraní

USGS reports a M5.7 #earthquake 28km SE of Saray, Turkey on 2/23/20 @ 5:53:01 UTC https://t.co/T5NV7TrBMk #quake— Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) February 23, 2020
El epicentro del sismo se encuentra a 28 kilómetros de la ciudad turca de Saray y a 141 kilómetros de la ciudad iraní Tabriz.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.7 in Turkey-Iran Border Region 44 min ago pic.twitter.com/vVTYt49o9S— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 23, 2020
Por el momento, no se registran heridos ni daños materiales significativos.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)