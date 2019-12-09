Cuatro misiles alcanzan una base militar cerca del aeropuerto internacional de Bagdad

Las fuerzas de seguridad encontraron un lanzacohetes y varios cohetes en una búsqueda en el área, según el comunicado.
#BREAKING: The three 122mm unguided rockets which were fired at #Baghdad International Airport at 03:00AM tonight are launched by an #IRGC affiliated militia group. The #IRGC backed militias tried to target a camp which they believe is in use by #US forces. pic.twitter.com/IsxNtFVEbD— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) December 9, 2019
Más información en breve.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)