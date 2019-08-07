Decenas de heridos por explosión de un coche bomba en Kabul

"A causa de la explosión en el sexto distrito de Kabul, 34 heridos [incluidas mujeres] fueron trasladados en ambulancias a nuestros hospitales", tuiteó el portavoz del ente Wahidullah Mayar.
Heavy Explosion Rocks #Kabul; Gunfight Reported#Afghanistan https://t.co/uJRiVlfk9t pic.twitter.com/mivVV2zVTJ— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 7, 2019
La explosión se produjo sobre las 9.15 horas de este 7 de agosto.
Footage shows plumes of smoke rising in the air after a heavy blast in police district 6 (PD6) in the west of #Kabul on Wednesday morning. Gunfire reported in the area. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/48EIq9k2xY— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 7, 2019
Interior Ministry’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi says reports on gunfight after an explosion in the west of #Kabul are not true. Photo: Social Media #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/jnYY7mne0P— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 7, 2019
Según el Ministerio del Interior, el ataque fue dirigido contra la comisaría del sexto distrito de la capital afgana.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)