Punto por punto: Irán difunde un mapa detallado del impacto contra el dron de EEUU

"Para conseguir más detalles visuales sobre la ruta, la ubicación y el punto de impacto contra el avión no tripulado militar estadounidense que Irán derribó el jueves [20 de junio] y de las aguas sobre las que volaba, consulten estos mapas y coordenadas", reza un tweet.
For more visual detail on the path, location, and point of impact of the U.S. military drone Iran shot down on Thursday, and of the waters over which it was flying, see these maps and coordinates.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 22, 2019
There can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down. pic.twitter.com/eInqIYolaS
"No puede haber duda sobre dónde estaba el aparato cuando fue derribado", agrega.
One last visual: Red dot is the impact point of the trespassing drone against the border of Iran; and the border of the United States. pic.twitter.com/nqVYI6EmkL— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 22, 2019
At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 20, 2019
We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down. pic.twitter.com/pJ34Tysmsg
El 20 de junio las fuerzas de Irán derribaron un dron espía estadounidense que había incursionado en el espacio aéreo del país, cerca del estrecho de Ormuz.
El Mando Central de Estados Unidos (Centcom) si bien al principio negó que sus drones operaran en esa zona, horas después admitió el derribo de vehículo no tripulado RQ-4A Global Hawk afirmando que los hechos se produjeron en aguas internacionales.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)