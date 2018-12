Profesor británico-iraní detenido en Irán por supuesto espionaje regresa al Reino Unido

A Magical #Christmas

Welcome home, professor Abbas Edalat. This is just wonderful news. Have a safe flight home, to the UK.



Still hoping for

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release, #FreeNazanin

Ahmadreza Djalali's release, #FreeAhmadreza

Kamran Ghaderi's release, #FreeKamranGhaderi pic.twitter.com/jIbE8wmKQL