Un avión entra literalmente en el ojo del huracán | Vídeos

El equipo atraviesa los huracanes para recopilar datos sobre el fenómeno natural necesarios para hacer previsiones meteorológicas. Nick Underwood, de la NOAA, compartió unos vídeos en tiempo real a bordo del avión Kermit durante su paso por el huracán.
#NOAA42 made five passes into Hurricane #Laura today. Central pressure dropped and wind speeds increased with each pass. Here's a time lapse of our 5th pass entirely.— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020
Stadium effect really coming into form. #Laura is now Category 4.
Follow @NHC_Atlantic for updates. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/lkcL6vEGdr
Reveló que durante su carrera realizó en total 61 vuelos a través de un huracán, 5 de los cuales son por Laura.
Kermit (#NOAA42) flew through Hurricane #Laura FIVE times today. Here's a time lapse of our second pass up through the beginning for our third.— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020
A pass in and out of a hurricane is called a "penetration" or a "penny". Five pennies today takes my career total to 61.#FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/IqajXPbosQ
Además captó varias vistas impresionantes desde su avión mientras el huracán se movía sobre el Golfo.
My four favorite photos from today's flight on #NOAA42 into Hurricane #Laura.— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 25, 2020
Looking east (away from #Laura) and west (toward #Laura) at sunrise, the center of circulation, and the sea state near the center. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/eXTV02HANC
La intensa actividad eléctrica del huracán Laura fue capturada desde la órbita terrestre baja.
Lightning-packed Laura nears its catastrophic landfall. pic.twitter.com/vf9dtRNFTS— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 27, 2020
El huracán Laura, de categoría 4 en la escala de Saffir-Simpson, golpeó a Estados Unidos con vientos de hasta 240 km/h tras azotar Cuba y dejar una decena de muertos en otras islas del Caribe.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)